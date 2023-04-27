Desi Daru vodka

Desi Daru Vodka launches

27 April, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Desi Daru, a vodka brand that celebrates both India and Britain, has announced its official launch.

Owned by British-born Indians Mohit and Aneet Singh, Desi Daru uses ingredients from the jungles of Maharashtra to the English countryside. 

Mohit Singh, Desi Daru co-founder, said: "As British-born Indians, my co-founder Aneet and I wanted to create a vodka that celebrated the best of both worlds. The journey has been a labour of love, and we are thrilled to finally share Desi Daru with the world. The purity of the water and the quality of the Alphonso mangoes we use, distilled rather than infused, creates a full and smooth flavour. We believe Desi Daru is a reflection of us, and we are proud to share our heritage with the world through this unique spirit.” 

Desi Daru Original, the brand's flagship product, is distilled using English winter wheat and mineral water, distilled seven times. The brand will also be launching with its mango flavoured vodka, Alphonso.

Desi Daru is available to buy from Amazon for £35.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: vodka, english, singh, uses, desi, daru, countryside, jungles, aneet, mohit, desi daru, english countryside, daru uses, singh desi, aneet singh, official launch owned, aneet singh desi, daru uses ingredients, desi daru uses, singh desi daru




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter