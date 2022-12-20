UK licensing hours to be extended for royal coronation

The UK government has outlined plans to extend licensing hours in pubs, clubs and bars across England and Wales to mark the royal coronation.

The proposed extension would allow alcohol to be served until 1 am from Friday 5 to Sunday 7 May.

“His Majesty the King’s Coronation will be a historic moment that will see our great nation and the entire Commonwealth joined together in celebration,” home secretary Suella Braverman.

“Our country, and in particular our hospitality industry, has faced many challenges in recent years and the King’s Coronation is an opportunity to give a boost to our local businesses, and celebrate with our local communities.

“Over the Bank Holiday weekend we can raise a glass to our new monarch, and with our friends and families wish him a long and successful reign.”

The extension of licensing hours will be subject to public consultation.

“The King’s coronation is an event that millions of people across the UK will want to celebrate, and it will be extra-special for thousands of hospitality businesses facing huge cost challenges because it affords them an opportunity to boost takings,” said UKHospitality chief executive, Kate Nicholls.

“We welcome government proposals that recognise the role that hospitality venues will play in the celebrations.

“We’re therefore urging the Home Office to go ahead with plans to extend licensing hours in England and Wales for the coronation Bank Holiday weekend. Any extra trading time for venues can make a vital difference as the sector looks to revive itself and drive wider economic recovery and employment.”