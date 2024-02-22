Credit: Hayman's Distillery

Double Dutch's Female Bartending Scholarship returns for 2024

22 February, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

Double Dutch, producers of mixers and tonics, has launched its Female Bartending Scholarship Programme for the fourth consecutive year, as part of its commitment to foster upcoming female talent in the hospitality industry.

The UK Female Bartender Scholarship Programme is designed to empower aspiring female bartenders and mixologists in the UK. 

Raissa de Haas, co-founder of Double Dutch, said: "The hospitality industry poses unique challenges for women, especially with the noticeable gender gap in leadership roles. Our Female Bartending Scholarship Programme aims to provide more than just enhancing people’s skills but is a platform designed to really propel women further into their hospitality careers.”

Double Dutch's mentors are set to provide one-on-one training, sharing knowledge, insights, and advice. The eight-week mentoring scheme covers a wide range of topics, including drinks education, personal growth and in-person experiences such as distillery visits and learning how to craft gin.  

The final 12 scholars will be announced on International Women's Day on 8 March 2024. Applicants who don’t make it onto the main programme will be invited to wider virtual sessions to benefit from the expertise of the trailblazers. 

Last year’s Double Dutch mentors included Anna Sebastian, founder of Celebrate Her, Laura Willoughby, founder of Club Soda and Kelly Harrison, head of bars for New World Trading Company.

