Hennessy announces limited edition bottling with NFT artwork

21 September, 2022
By Oli Dodd

Hennessy has announced the launch of Hennessy Paradis Golden Edition, a limited-edition release featuring a golden decanter and accompanied by exclusive NFT artwork by Los Angeles-based stylist Veneda Carter.

The release will be exclusive to the BlockBar.com NFT marketplace with 500 bottles dropping on 23 September and a further 100 magnums dropping at the beginning of December.

“We are delighted Hennessy has chosen to partner with BlockBar yet again to exclusively release Hennessy Paradis Golden Edition,” said Dov Falic, chief executive and co-founder of BlockBar.

“BlockBar is at the forefront of phygital gifting this holiday season and we’re excited to offer our community this unique offering combing an exclusive artwork by Veneda Carter with personalised gift messages and an investable, asset backed NFT of Hennessy Paradis Golden Edition.”

Hennessy Paradis was first created by master blender Maurice Fillioux in 1979 as a tribute to symphonic music.

The release will go live for purchase at 10am EST on 23 September priced at $2500. BlockBar owners will receive early access 24 hours before the public release.

