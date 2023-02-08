Christian Drouin Caroni Angels

Christian Drouin launches Caroni Angels

08 February, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Family-owned Calvados producer Christian Drouin has launched the sixth instalment of its Expérimental range, Caroni Angels.

Aimed at both calvados and rum lovers, the new limited-edition is exclusively distributed in the UK by Speciality Brands.

Guillaume Drouin, president of Christian Drouin, said: “We had to find a Calvados that was powerful and structured enough to support the aromatics of the Caroni casks. I usually push the reductions of our Calvados quite far to find the best degrees of balance, but for this Caroni Angels it seemed clear that the chosen Calvados needed to be maintained at a higher degree. After maturing for eight months in casks, we reached the ideal balance and Caroni Angels was bottled at 48.8% abv.”

For this edition, Guillaume Drouin sourced six barrels of Caroni, from Luca Gargano, which previously housed the coveted Caroni 1996 rum. Caroni Angels is a 17-year-old Calvados Pays d’Auge aged for eight months in barrels in the Daniel Flambard cellar in Pont L’Evêque.

Chris Seale, managing director at Speciality Brands, said: “Calvados has been a category on the rise recently as consumers beyond France have started to rediscover its elegance, complexity and approachable, versatile profile.”

Only 1,506 bottles are available globally and the limited-edition will be available in the UK at selected retail and on-trade outlets for an rrp of £105.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: UK, brands, edition, limited, limited edition, christian, eight, calvados, 17 year old, caroni, drouin, angels, caroni angels, christian drouin, guillaume drouin, eight months, caroni 1996 rum, 1996 rum caroni, year old calvados, rum caroni angels




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter