Christian Drouin launches Caroni Angels

Aimed at both calvados and rum lovers, the new limited-edition is exclusively distributed in the UK by Speciality Brands.

Guillaume Drouin, president of Christian Drouin, said: “We had to find a Calvados that was powerful and structured enough to support the aromatics of the Caroni casks. I usually push the reductions of our Calvados quite far to find the best degrees of balance, but for this Caroni Angels it seemed clear that the chosen Calvados needed to be maintained at a higher degree. After maturing for eight months in casks, we reached the ideal balance and Caroni Angels was bottled at 48.8% abv.”

For this edition, Guillaume Drouin sourced six barrels of Caroni, from Luca Gargano, which previously housed the coveted Caroni 1996 rum. Caroni Angels is a 17-year-old Calvados Pays d’Auge aged for eight months in barrels in the Daniel Flambard cellar in Pont L’Evêque.

Chris Seale, managing director at Speciality Brands, said: “Calvados has been a category on the rise recently as consumers beyond France have started to rediscover its elegance, complexity and approachable, versatile profile.”

Only 1,506 bottles are available globally and the limited-edition will be available in the UK at selected retail and on-trade outlets for an rrp of £105.