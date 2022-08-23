Chivas Brothers announces the launch of Moth & Wolf

Chivas Brothers has partnered with Naughty Dog to launch Moth & Wolf, a limited-edition blended scotch whisky inspired by PlayStation4 video game, The Last of Us Part II.

The Naughty Dog partnership marks the next step in Chivas Brothers’ The Digital Spirits Project ambition to open up the scotch whisky category to a new generation of whisky fans by collaborating with artists of film, TV and gaming to create new products.

Kevin Balmforth, blending manager at Chivas Brothers Limited said: “Die-hard fans can now experience The Last of Us Part II in a new and unique way with a dram of this whisky. I can’t wait for blended whisky fans to taste what we’ve been working on, and to welcome more drinkers into the wonderful world of whisky.”

Moth & Wolf is tapping into gaming to create the new spirit expression, as fans can expect to be transported and immersed into the world of The Last of Us Part II.

Chivas Brothers will be announcing pre-order details and more information over the following weeks.