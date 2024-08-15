Chivas receives £3m grant to reduce emissions

Chivas Brothers received more than £3m from the Scottish Industrial Energy Transformation Fund to reduce its carbon emissions.

The Chivas Brothers Distillery in Glasgow has installed new mechanical vapour recompression technology with the grant funding from the latest round of SIETF.

According to the Pernod Ricard subsidiary, this will reduce carbon emissions by more than half and reduce energy usage by more than 46,000 Megawatt hours per year.

Production director at Chivas Brothers Brian MacAulay, said: “This grant from the Scottish Government via SIETF validates our approach to decarbonisation and our commitment to shaping the future of sustainable Scotch.

“It is only by embracing innovative solutions and working together with specialist partners like GEA Wiegand that we can reduce our environmental impact, while also ensuring the longevity and resilience of the Scotch whisky industry for generations to come.”