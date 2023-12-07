chivas brothers strike

Chivas Brothers strike action suspended

07 December, 2023
By Shay Waterworth

Chivas Brothers has brought forward a new pay package to suspend strike action threatened by Unite, a 500-member union.

Last week Unite announced a series of 24-hour stoppages across various Chivas Brothers facilities between 11-14 December. The proposed industrial action has now been suspended until a ballot process on a new pay offer is complete. Members previously rejected a 6.4% pay increase by a 97% majority. 

Workers included in the strike action are based at the Kilmalid, Dalmuir, Beith, Strathclyde Grain and Strathisla distilleries among other warehouse sites.

“Unite has been in intense negotiations with Chivas Brothers since we announced our rolling programme of strike action,” said industrial officer for Unite, Andy Brown. “Following the latest round of talks we have agreed to put a new pay offer to our 500-strong Chivas Brothers membership for consideration. 

“Unite has taken the decision to suspend all forthcoming industrial action until our membership has had the opportunity to vote on the merits of this new offer.”

Chivas employs around 1,500 workers to produce whisky brands such as Chivas Regal, Aberlour, Ballantine's, Royal Salute and The Glenlivet.

A Chivas Brothers spokesperson said: “While the results of the official ballot are still pending, we are pleased that constructive talks have enabled us to re-engage with the unions on our original proposal, and reach a mutually-agreeable position that avoids unnecessary strike action and limits the long-term impact of this dispute on our team.

“Our offer reflects our ongoing commitment to sharing our success throughout the company, while recognising the normalising business and economic environment for the year ahead.”

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: new, chivas, brothers, chivas brothers, unite, offer, process, action, pay, strike, strike action, suspended, new pay, proposed industrial, industrial action, proposed industrial action, week unite announced, 24 hour stoppages, hour stoppages across, chivas brothers facilities




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter