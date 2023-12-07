Chivas Brothers strike action suspended

Last week Unite announced a series of 24-hour stoppages across various Chivas Brothers facilities between 11-14 December. The proposed industrial action has now been suspended until a ballot process on a new pay offer is complete. Members previously rejected a 6.4% pay increase by a 97% majority.

Workers included in the strike action are based at the Kilmalid, Dalmuir, Beith, Strathclyde Grain and Strathisla distilleries among other warehouse sites.

“Unite has been in intense negotiations with Chivas Brothers since we announced our rolling programme of strike action,” said industrial officer for Unite, Andy Brown. “Following the latest round of talks we have agreed to put a new pay offer to our 500-strong Chivas Brothers membership for consideration.

“Unite has taken the decision to suspend all forthcoming industrial action until our membership has had the opportunity to vote on the merits of this new offer.”

Chivas employs around 1,500 workers to produce whisky brands such as Chivas Regal, Aberlour, Ballantine's, Royal Salute and The Glenlivet.

A Chivas Brothers spokesperson said: “While the results of the official ballot are still pending, we are pleased that constructive talks have enabled us to re-engage with the unions on our original proposal, and reach a mutually-agreeable position that avoids unnecessary strike action and limits the long-term impact of this dispute on our team.

“Our offer reflects our ongoing commitment to sharing our success throughout the company, while recognising the normalising business and economic environment for the year ahead.”