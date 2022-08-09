Chairman’s Reserve announces four finalists in its UK Mai Tai Challenge

Spiribam UK and its St Lucian rum brand Chairman’s Reserve have announced the four finalists in its nationwide Mai Tai Challenge.

The finalist venues are 33 Cank Street of Leicester, Bamboo Door of Sheffield, Kiki Lounge of Douglas, and Milk Bar of Reading.

The four shortlisted bars will compete in the final held at London’s Merchant House on National Mai Tai Day, 30 August.

Each bar will present its Mai Tai cocktail creation to a panel of VIP judges and the general public.

The winner will be announced at the end of the evening and will win a trip to the island of St Lucia, the home of Chairman’s Reserve.

The Mai Tai Challenge began in 2016 and previous winners include Café Pacifico of London, Alvino’s in Newcastle, and two-time winners Milk Bar of Reading who will be competing in the final again this year.

The VIP judges include Vicky Ilankocan of Sated, Tyler Zielinkski of Liquor.com and PUNCH, award-winning freelance journalist Millie Milliken and Oli Dodd of Drinks International and CLASS Magazine.