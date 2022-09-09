Sheffield’s Bamboo Door wins Chairman’s Reserve UK Mai Tai Challenge

Sheffield-based bar Bamboo Door was crowned the winner of the annual Chairman’s Reserve UK Mai Tai Challenge at a final held at Merchant House in London.

After a two-year hiatus, the cocktail competition returned in search of the UK’s best Mai Tai twist. Bamboo Door’s winning creating, Chairman’s Chocolate Orange, is made using a split base of Chairman’s Reserve Original, Chairman’s Reserve Spiced, and Rhum Clément Creole Shrubb, with lime juice, toffee nut syrup, chocolate bitters and crème de cacao.

As a prize, the winning bar team will be heading to St Lucia in 2023, and the winning cocktail will be available as an exclusive addition to the bar’s menu.

“We are absolutely delighted to have been able to host the annual Mai Tai Challenge again this year, and to crown Bamboo Door and their Chairman’s Chocolate Orange as the winner for 2022,” said rum ambassador and sales manager of Spiribam UK, Dave Marsland. “We look forward to seeing the Mai Tai on their menu in Sheffield.”

Bamboo Door beat off competition from Leicester’s 33 Cank Street, Douglas’ Kiki Lounge and previous two-time champions Milk Bar from Reading to take the crown in a final that was voted for by a panel of VIP judges and general guests.

Alongside Milk Bar, former winners of the UK Mai Tai Challenge include Café Pacifico from London and Alvino’s from Newcastle.