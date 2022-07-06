Women of the Vine & Spirits hires RAINN to develop industry specific sexual misconduct training

Women of the Vine & Spirits (WOTVS) have hired RAINN as part of an ongoing initiative to support those in the beverage alcohol and hospitality industries with Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response Training.

WOTVS corporate member, Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS) and the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA) are providing financial support as the training continues for a third round in 2022.

Founder and CEO of WOTVS, Deborah Brenner said: “Women of the Vine & Spirits, together with DISCUS and WSWA, pledge to continue to work to eradicate harassment and co-create a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace for all to succeed.

“We hope that through greater access to educational training and development, we can collectively work towards a safer and more unbiased industry for all.”

RAINN is the largest anti-sexual violence organisation in the US and will provide multiple training sessions for all sectors of the beverage alcohol industry, with each level of training being held three times on the WOTVS platform.

President and CEO of DISCUS, Chris Swonger said: “On behalf of our member companies, we are fully invested in this work, alongside our partners at Women of the Vine & Spirits and WSWA, to provide this prevention and response education. We all play a pivotal role in this effort, and education is the first step.”

First held in April 2021, the training covers topics such as bystander intervention, how the brain processes trauma, establishing and stating boundaries, and sexual misconduct and harassment prevention and response.