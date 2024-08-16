Women in Beer returns for third festival

Women in Beer, the Scottish ‘Women Who Beer’ community, has announced dates for its third Festival in Edinburgh.

Launched in 2019, this year’s Women in Beer Festival is the largest to date, with a programme of learning and training opportunities, networking and community sessions, and tap-takeovers showcasing the women who work in the beer industry.

The festival will launch on Wednesday 23 October with a welcome party at Cold Town House in Edinburgh, before two days of training and conference events taking place at The Port of Leith Distillery.

Events will include sensory training led by Lallemand Brewing and a half-day seminar with panel discussions and talks hosted by women. The festival will also host a WSET qualification certification for the mentees part of the Women in Beer Mentorship Programme.

Women in Beer founder Amélie Tassin said: “I started Women in Beer as a way of celebrating women who enjoy good beer and good company, and to support women working in the brewing industry with a community and training opportunities.

“An industry survey in 2023 found that only 30% of the brewing industry identified as women, with only 3% of those being brewers. Women in Beer exists to challenge that statistic, providing support and opportunities for women to meet and discuss the industry and enjoy good beer together,” Tassin continued.

People will be able to participate in the festival across Edinburgh, as Women in Beer partners with pubs and bars in the city with a series of tap-takeovers.

The third Women in Beer Festival will take place on 23-27 October 2024 with tickets for industry events available on the Women in Beer website.