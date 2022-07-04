WhistlePig announces launch of PiggyBack 100% Rye

Vermont-based rye whiskey distillery WhistlePig has announced the launch of the six years aged, 100% rye PiggyBack, created by late master distiller Dave Pickerell to showcase rye’s mixability.

“On behalf of Dave Pickerell, and all of us here at WhistlePig, we are proud to share the latest expression in our unparalleled offering of aged rye whiskies to the UK, one of Dave’s final creations,” said Jeff Kozak, chief executive of WhistlePig.

“PiggyBack 100% Rye is a gift from our late legendary distiller to his friends across the country and around the world, and of course, the bartenders who helped forge the WhistlePig brand from the very beginning.”

PiggyBack launches in the UK on Monday 4 July, American Independence Day, to coincide with the final of the brand’s first national cocktail competition.

“We are excited to reveal PiggyBack 100% Rye to the UK, particularly across the on-trade where we’re building advocacy and support for the brand across some of the UK’s most influential and exciting bars,” said Dan Priseman, UK & European steward of the brand.

“Our first-ever cocktail competition culminates at the launch event allowing us to put the liquid in front of 12 of the most creative bartenders in the UK, whilst immersing them in the world of WhistlePig and our approach to mixology.”

PiggyBack 100% Rye, cut at 48.28%abv will be available from mid-July via selected specialist retailers at rrp £45.