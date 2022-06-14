BrewDog bars India

BrewDog opens 25 bars in India

14 June, 2022
By Eleanor Yates

Scottish brewer and retailer BrewDog is set to open 25 more bars in India, growing its presence in the craft beer market.

The expansion comes as BrewDog extends its franchise agreement with Indian partner Ace Hospitality, which already operates two venues in Mumbai.

James Brown, managing director of BrewDog’s bar business said: “The craft beer scene is young and dynamic, and the response from the local community has been incredible so far.”

The plans include a flagship site in Dehli, with openings in Gurugram and Hyderabad next month and two more venues in Amristar and Chandigarh opening before the end of the year.

The latest Indian deal comes after BrewDog’s announcement of a new bar franchise deal with Australian Venue Co, seeing sites opening in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

BrewDog is also set to open a flagship bar in London’s Waterloo later this year as well as expanding in the US with a Las Vegas bar in the pipeline.

