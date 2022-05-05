50 Next heads to Bilbao in 2022

The organisation behind The World’s 50 Best Restaurants and The World’s 50 Best Bars today announced the return of 50 Next, an annual list of young people shaping the future of gastronomy.

The second annual edition of the list will be announced on 24 June 2022 at a live event at the Palacio Euskalduna in Bilbao, Basque Country, following a series of inspiring talks and interactive panel discussions featuring members of the 50 Next ‘Class of 2021’ and ‘Class of 2022’, as well as some of the world’s most acclaimed chefs.

The one-day forum, hosted in partnership with the Biscay region and Basque Government, will include participation from legendary chefs Mauro Colagreco, Dominique Crenn and Joan Roca, amongst others.

Formed through robust research and analysis by 50 Best in partnership with the internationally renowned Basque Culinary Center, 50 Next showcases a diverse global selection of bright young minds who have turned their ideas into reality.

A list but not a ranking, 50 Next aims to inspire, empower and connect young people who are truly pushing boundaries and tackling challenges from fresh perspectives across the food and drink ecosystem. Delving into the wider meaning of gastronomy, the second edition of the list will shine a spotlight on individuals at every level of the food and drink chain through their work spanning a vast array of topics, whether from science to winemaking or farming to technology.

A list of people aged 35 and under, 50 Next aims to introduce the world to a new generation of talent that is truly making a difference. Through an application and nomination process that opened in August 2021, the 2022 list was accessible to applicants from all over the world working in any part of the gastronomic ecosystem.

While focusing on those aged 35 and under, the list also considers applicants over the age of 35 who have recently set out on a new career path, providing a truly inclusive opportunity for recognition.

Unveiled in April 2021, the first edition of 50 Next showcased bright young talents including Canadian fermentation expert and former Noma chef David Zilber in the Hospitality Pioneers category, indigenous Australian farmer Josh Gilbert in the Empowering Educators category and Jamaican climate change and women’s empowerment advocate Jhannel Tomlinson in the Trailblazing Activists category.

The Class of 2022 will feature a brand new list of 50 global talents from podcasters to diversity campaigners, divided into the same seven industry-led categories as the Class of 2021: Gamechanging Producers; Tech Disruptors; Empowering Educators; Entrepreneurial Creatives; Science Innovators; Hospitality Pioneers and Trailblazing Activists.

Each category is unranked and comprises a broad spectrum of professions. To celebrate the revealing of the Class of 2022, as well as honouring the Class of 2021, 50 Next will host a one-day programme of motivational speeches, live interviews and interactive panel discussions on 24 June, featuring people from the 50 Next lists alongside representatives of the Best of the Best – an elite group of establishments that have topped the annual ranking of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

Held in Bilbao in the region of Biscay, the official Host Destination Partner to 50 Next, the event will culminate in a live ceremony, during which the 2022 list will be unveiled.

William Drew, director of content for 50 Best, said: “We are delighted to announce the return of 50 Next after the success of the inaugural list – and to host our first 50 Next live event in Bilbao in June. 50 Next celebrates the next generation and its talent, passion and drive to create a better future. With the support of the Provincial Council of Biscay, Basque Government and the Basque Culinary Center, we are able to forge connections between leaders in gastronomy and future stars of the food and drink world.”