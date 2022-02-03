Graham’s Port launches 2017 Late Bottled Vintage

Graham’s Port has announced the launch of its 2017 Late Bottled Vintage (LBV) presented in three brightly coloured tubes.

The burnt orange, deep purple, and Graham green tube have been created using handmade marbled paper and embossed in designs inspired by Porto’s wrought-iron balconies and traditional Portuguese tiles called azulejos.

“We are very proud of the incredibly positive response to Graham’s 2015 Late Bottled Vintage Port over the last two years,” said Vicky Symington, 5th generation of the Symington family and Graham’s brand marketing manager.

“We believe these beautiful tubes have brought vibrancy to the port category – appealing to both existing port drinkers, and the new generation that we have seen emerging. Graham’s LBVs are stunning wines, and we are very pleased to see such a growing interest in them.”

The 2017 vintage has been declared a classic Vintage Port year characterised by intense and concentrated wines following an incredibly hot and dry growing season.

Volume sales of Graham’s LBV increased globally by 16% in 2020 and by 19% in 2021. The UK, the largest market for Graham’s LBV, saw a 56% increase in sales in 2020 and 24% in 2021.

Graham’s 2017 Late Bottled Vintage will be available from UK supermarkets Waitrose, Morrisons, and Asda at an rrp of £14.