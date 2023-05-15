Graham’s Port launches Bicentenary Collection of rare ports

In celebration of its bicentennial year, Graham’s Port has launched a limited rare collection of ports in a specially designed piece of furniture.

With only 30 editions to be produced, the first two individually numbered Bicentenary Collection Cabinets were auctioned to raise money for charity.

Johnny Symington, chairman of Symington Family Estates, said: “2020 was a milestone in Graham’s history and we are extremely pleased to have been able to support three different charities with the money raised in auctioning two of thirty individually numbered, Bicentenary Collection Cabinets, supporting local communities in the UK, Portugal and the US. As a family business we are committed to supporting the local communities in which we work, and it is enormously gratifying to be able to make these donations.”

Cabinet Number 2 was auctioned at the Naples Winter Wine Festival in Florida, US, alongside a six night exploration of ports in Porto and the Douro Valley, hosted by the Symington family, and a holiday to Madeira, for $575,000. All proceeds will go to the Naples Children & Education Foundation (NCEF).

The Bicentenary Collection comprises six Single Harvest Tawny Ports and six classic Vintage Ports, including wines from 1963, 1994 and 2011.

All the Vintage Ports have been aged in Graham’s cellars in Vila Nova de Gaia and the Single Harvest Tawny Ports have been selected and bottled specifically for the Bicentenary Collection, including two from 2000 and 2006 that have never been released before.

The 1982 Single Harvest Tawny was first bottled to mark the birth of HRH Prince George of Cambridge. The 2000 Single Harvest Tawny was the first port made with the Symington family’s modern treading lagares.

Each wine has been selected by members of the 3rd, 4th and 5th generation of the Symington family. The collection is presented in a cabinet made from rare santos rosewood by Portuguese master-joiners WeWood.

The collection is completed by a hand-blown decanter and set of wine glasses produced by Jancis Robinson MW in partnership with British product designer Richard Brendon, an expert two-part Durand corkscrew designed for removing corks from mature and valuable fine wines, along with a specially commissioned decanting funnel from Porto-based silversmiths Ourivesaria Coutinho.