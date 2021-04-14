Symington family bottles six vintage ports for 2019

The Symingtons have bottled six Quinta Vintage Ports from 2019 and will release two en primeur – Quinta do Vesúvio and Dow’s Quinta da Senhora da Ribeira.

The release will be accompanied by two limited edition cases from both estates, each containing the 2019, 2009 and 1999 vintage ports.

The other Quinta Vintage Ports produced in 2019 – Graham’s Quinta dos Malvedos, Dow’s Quinta do Bomfim, Warre’s Quinta da Cavadinha and Cockburn’s Quinta dos Canais – will remain in the Symington cellars in Vila Nova de Gaia for future release.

Charles Symington, fourth generation winemaker, said: “When reviewing the top wines from 2019, we felt that the best expression of our grape varieties came from our six principal quintas.



“These estate wines are always the starting point from which we judge the year’s vintage port potential and, from there, decide what to bottle. In 2019, the various plots of vineyards within each of these estates delivered small volumes of wine with fantastic depth and complexity.



“We believe these wines could not have been enhanced by blending across each of our port houses’ top quintas to produce a ‘classic’ vintage port. Instead, we decided to blend the best performing components within each of our estates and bottle six Quinta Vintage Ports.



“These exciting and lively young wines represent the absolute pinnacle of the 2019 harvest. They are stunning today and I believe they will age beautifully over many decades.”