Grey Goose launch new pop-up cocktail bar and at-home cocktail kit

The French vodka brand has teamed up with BRIT award-nominated musician, Rina Sawayama, and British-Filipino chef, Luke Selby for the launch of the pop-up series taking place in London, and open to the public on 26 and 27 November, and 3 and 4 December.

The pop-up will combine drinks, food and entertainment curated by Sawayama and Selby, feature a selection of dishes paired with twists on the classic martini cocktail.

“Grey Goose Duet is influenced by my love of small, informal and intimate spaces from my travels around the world,” said Sawayama.

“I wanted to draw on some of my favourite venues and memories to create a twist on the classic martini cocktail bar that feels cosy and accessible – just like drinking at home with friends.”

A limited number of tickets priced at £50 will be available to purchase through EventBrite, with a portion of proceeds from ticket sales will go to The Drinks Trust in support of providing care and assistance to the drinks industry workforce.

“When creating the menu for Grey Goose Duet I wanted to bring my signature style to the table, delivering dishes that combine classic French cooking with Japanese techniques and my love of local British produce,” said Selby.

That at-home cocktail kit includes a 70cl of Grey Goose vodka, a pair of martini glasses, a pre-batched bottle of one of the bespoke Duet martini cocktails, and a martini mist for spritzing.

“From classic to long, short to wet, there are multiple ways to enjoy a martini cocktail – which is why we wanted to create a stir and bring a fresh and stylish take on the martini experience to people across the UK,” said Joe McCanta, global head of mixology and education at Grey Goose.

Available to order from 22 November for rrp £80, kits can be purchased via The Drinks Drop.