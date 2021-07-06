Wimbledon Brewery launches debut gin

London’s Wimbledon Brewery has taken its first steps into gin production with the unveiling of Wimbledon Garden Gin.

The small-batch premium dry gin has been created using botanicals that can be found on nearby Wimbledon Common, including heather and gorse, in combination with cascade hops, liquorice, and locally produced honey.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Wimbledon Gin to market. It’s something the team have been working on for a very long time and it’s great to finally see it on shelves,” said Mark Gordon, founder of Wimbledon Brewery.

“We know that gin is a very competitive market, but we’d like to think we bring something different by being quintessentially English.

“Recent data released by Barclaycard shows that consumer spending in local food and drink specialists is up by 30%, which shows that now is a brilliant time to be introducing our Wimbledon Garden Gin.”

To cut down on its carbon footprint, the gin has been launched in a swing-top ceramic bottle with refills available to local customers from the brewery.

Wimbledon Garden Gin is bottled at 43% abv. It is available for purchase directly through Wimbledon Brewery and is coming soon to Enotria&Coe at an rrp of £38.50 for 70cl.