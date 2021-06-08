Ellie Goulding invests in seltzer brand Served

Served is made by infusing sparkling spring water with wonky fruit and blending it with its own ServedPure spirit with 5% of profits invested towards environmental projects.

“We are going to take on some of the biggest brands on the planet, but do it our way,” said Goulding.

“We refuse to compromise on quality nor the health of the natural world. We use ‘wonky fruit’ as an intervention on food waste, the most innovative ecological packaging materials we can think of and we will support habitats, people and animals on the frontline of the nature crisis.

“We will continue to be 100% transparent. Oh, and we’ll do all this while having fun and building an awesome brand with awesome people.”

Co-founder Dean Ginsberg added: “Ellie embodies everything that we stand for at Served, and she will be an integral part of the brand as we continue to grow.”

Served is already available throughout the UK and plans to continue expanding into markets including Ireland, France and Spain.