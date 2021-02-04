drty hard seltzer

UK hard seltzer market could reach £75m by 2023 says new report

04 February, 2021
By Shay Waterworth

The UK hard seltzer market is expected to reach a value of £75m by 2023 according to a report commissioned by DRTY.

The DRTY Hard Seltzer Handbook was compiled and authored by Matthew Langley, a drinks insight, strategy and brand expert and DRTY is an independent hard seltzer brand based in the UK.

The report shows that the current UK market value for hard seltzers is £10.4m and based on its growth, the potential market value is estimated at £75m by 2023.

According to the report, the UK hard seltzer consumer looks different to those in the US, with 46% of UK cocktail consumers being likely to try hard seltzers, while only 26% of local beer consumers likely to follow suit.

“Hard Seltzers are an exciting addition to the GB market,” said Tom Mallett, consumer insights director – alcohol, Kantar Worldpanel.

“Although it is still early days, the growth seen in the US suggests a positive future for the category in GB and should further boost the growth of the strongly performing RTD category.”

