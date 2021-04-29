Torres launches Secret del Priorat 2018

Familia Torres has expanded its range of red Priorat wines with Secret del Priorat 2018 made from Garnacha, Cariñena, Cabernet sauvignon, Merlot and Syrah.

The coupage is mostly made up of the native Garnacha and Cariñena varieties and is aged for 12 months in second-use French oak barrels.

In the 2018 vintage, temperatures were said to be slightly lower during spring and average throughout the rest of the growing cycle and ripening period. It was also reported to be a rainier year in general, but with a ‘healthy and well-balanced harvest'.

Miguel Torres Maczassek, fifth generation of Familia Torres, oversees the family’s project in Priorat alongside winemaker Jordi Foraster.



The winery, located in El Lloar, currently produces three other wines: Salmos, mostly made from the La Giberga family-owned vineyard in Porrera; Perpetual, made from vineyards more than 80 years old and Mas de la Rosa, Familia Torres’ most premium wine, sourced from an old 1.9-ha vineyard in Porrera.