Mermaid Gin commits to protecting seagrass meadows

Mermaid Gin, produced by The Isle of Wight Distillery, has committed to support the restoration and protection of its local seagrass meadows.

As part of an initiative run by Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, the activity will see the distillery positioned as a ‘marine champion’ of the Solent – a stretch of water that runs between the Isle of Wight and England.

Seagrass is one of only three marine flowering plants in the world and captures carbon at a rate 35 times faster than tropical rainforests. However it’s estimated that the UK has lost more than 92% of its seagrass meadows in the past 100 years.

Xavier Baker, co-founder of the Isle of Wight Distillery, said: “Through our Net Zero initiative, we’re already supporting seagrass meadows abroad, but wanted to also have impact locally.



“The Solent’s very dear to us all at the distillery, so we’re delighted to be part of the #WilderSolent initiative. Having gone plastic-free two years ago and then achieving Net Zero, it’s just another step in our journey to being an environmentally-responsible business.”

Dr Tim Ferrero, senior marine biologist at Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust added: “Enabling seagrass to restore to its historical levels needs a multi-faceted approach.

“Our Solent Seagrass Restoration Project is one part of the puzzle but equally as important is increasing awareness and support for this incredible marine species. This partnership will help inspire others and create a movement of businesses and individuals acting for seagrass, as well as other marine wildlife living in these waters.”