Equiano Light will increase brand's on-trade presence - Ian Burrell

Equiano Rum founder Ian Burrell believes the recent launch of Equiano Light will further open up the brand to the global on-trade.

Equiano Light is a blend of molasses-based Barbadian rum from the Foursquare Distillery and Mauritian sugar cane juice rum from the Grays Distillery.

“I always felt as though bartenders needed a lighter version of Equiano to go in things like Daiquiris and Mojitos,” said Burrell. “But at the same time we wanted to maintain the same DNA of Barbados and Mauritius rums which makes up Equiano.

“We wanted to tap into the French style of rum production and use fresh sugar cane juice rum in this blend, and we haven’t used an age statement because the Mauritian rum is un-aged.”

The Foursquare rum is distilled in copper pot and column stills before being aged in ex-bouron barrels for a minimum of three years. It is then shipped to the Netherlands where it is blended with the fresh sugar cane juice rum from Grays, which is distilled in a single column still, before being bottled at 43% abv.

In honour of Olaudah Equiano, the Nigerian-born writer, entrepreneur, abolitionist and freedom fighter, £2 of every bottle sold through equianorum.com goes towards the brand’s charitable grant, helping to abolish modern slavery around the world through Anti-Slavery International.

Equiano Light is available through the brand’s website with an RRP of £34.50.