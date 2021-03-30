The Famous Grouse launches new bottle for British & Irish Lions tour

The Famous Grouse has launched a limited-edition label to celebrate the brand’s role as the official sponsor of The British & Irish Lions.

The one-off design sees The Famous Grouse label edited to read ‘The Famous British & Irish Lions’ ahead of the rugby tour to South Africa this summer.

Sold exclusively at Tesco from 30 March, the bottle will be available in three variations (35cl, 70cl and 1L) before being distributed to additional retailers and the on-trade from April.

The new bottle also forms part of The Famous Grouse The Spirit of Rugby campaign, following the announcement that The Famous Grouse will also be the official partner of Premiership Rugby, SA Rugby, and Glasgow Warriors.

Chris Anderson, head of Edrington Brands, said: “The Famous Grouse has been investing in the sport of rugby for 30 years, and we are very proud to reaffirm our commitment to this great game with the launch of this limited-edition bottle.

“On sale throughout the British and Irish Lions tour the bottle will enable us to celebrate the pride and camaraderie we see on the rugby pitch every matchday.”