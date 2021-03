Spanish company Beveland Distillers has launched a new range of cuban rums called Doble 9 which consists of a blanco, añejo, gran reserva ad 15-year-old.

The name derives from the Cuban variation of the game dominoes where the highest chip is a double nine.



According to Beveland Distillers the Doble 9 rum range has no added sugars is a “high quality rum” with “versatility, which adapts to all types of palates”.

Beveland already produces a wide range of spirits across a number of different categories including gin, vodka, whisky, tequila and brandy.