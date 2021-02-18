daddy rack whiskey

Daddy Rack whiskey gets UK distribution deal

18 February, 2021
By Shay Waterworth

Daddy Rack, an original Tennessee straight small batch whiskey, has launched in Scotland with plans for a wider UK roll out in March.

Daddy Rack was created by J. Arthur Rackham and is made from locally farmed corn, a 72-hour sour mash and lightly rectified copper double distillation.

It is then filtered using the Lincoln County maple charcoal slow filtration process, which filters the whiskey through a dense layer of sugar maple charcoal, before maturing in new, charred American Oak barrels.

Prior to blending these whiskies go through a light second maple charcoal filtration and then 20 barrels selected by Rackham are batch blended with no colouring, caramel or additional flavours added.

The name ‘Daddy Rack’ comes from a nickname given to Rackham by his eldest daughter Grace and all of Daddy Rack’s corn is high-grade quality and sourced within 50 miles of the distillery. The corn (80%) is milled with rye (10%) and malted barley (10%).

Tennessee whiskey conforms to all the rules of bourbon, including the requirement to be made from at least 51% corn. However unlike bourbon, which can be made in any state, Tennessee whiskey can only be made in Tennessee.

Daddy Rack (40%) sits under the Emporia Brands portfolio and carries an RRP of £35.95.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: UK, RRP, made, whiskey, barrels, maple, tennessee, corn, tennessee whiskey, daddy, rack, charcoal, rackham, daddy rack, maple charcoal, nickname given, eldest daughter, 20 barrels selected, eldest daughter grace, ‘daddy rack’ comes, name ‘daddy rack’, additional flavours added




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Nick Strangeway

Bottled cocktails: The dos and don'ts

Pre-made cocktails have always carried a stigma, which I find odd. The romance of watching bartenders make drinks from scratch left pre-batched cocktails feeling cheap to many consumers, but lockdowns have forced this attitude to change.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter