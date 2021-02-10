Ryan Reynolds launches Aviation Gin Wrexham AFC bottle

Aviation American Gin has launched a limited-edition Wrexham AFC bottle to celebrate the takeover of the National League club by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Actor and producer Ryan Reynolds became an owner of Aviation American Gin in February 2018 after acquiring a stake in the brand from New York-based distributor, Davos Brands.

The limited-edition bottle sees the classic Aviation Gin bottle emblazoned with the club’s badge.

“It’s no secret that I love Aviation American Gin. I truly believe it is the best gin on the planet. Rob and I are ecstatic to have won the approval of the Wrexham fans and the League and this bottle is for them,” said Reynolds.

“It’s a small first step on what will hopefully be a legendary underdog story.”

The Reynolds and McElhenney takeover of Wrexham AFC was finalised on 9th February, with the pair making a £2 million equity investment.

Formed in 1864, Wrexham are Wales’ oldest football club and the third oldest professional team in the world. They have been out of the English Football League since their relegation from League Two in 2008.

In a joint statement, the new owners pledged to “use our resources to grow the exposure of the club at home and abroad” and “to create a winning culture”.

Aviation Gin Limited-Edition Wrexham AFC has a limited release of 6,000 bottles and the rrp is £32. Fans are able to order today from the official Wrexham AFC online store.