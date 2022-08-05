France’s Citadelle gin comes to London’s OXO Tower this summer

Citadelle gin has come to London’s OXO Tower this summer, for its Summer Terrace, serving Citadelle gin cocktails inspired by southwest France.

The terrace will house Citadelle Gin, Citadelle Jardin d’Été and its new limited-edition Citadelle Vive le Cornichon, a pickle infused gin.

All drinks are served as an ‘Apéro’ with complimenting light bites, available until the beginning of September.

The menu includes:

Summer G&T - with Citadelle Jardin d’Été, served with whitebait and nduja mayonnaise

Citadelle Pomegranate Spritz - with Citadelle Jardin D’éte gin with pomegranate syrup, Fever-Tree White Grape & Apricot soda, topped with Champagne served with raspberry sorbet

Le Pickles Martini - with Citadelle Vive le Cornichon, dry vermouth and pickle juice, served with a Orange and honey chorizo, Padrón pepper

The limited-edition Citadelle Vive le Cornichon gin is available to purchase online at Harvey Nichols at rrp £52.