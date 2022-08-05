France’s Citadelle gin comes to London’s OXO Tower this summer

The terrace will house Citadelle Gin, Citadelle Jardin d’Été and its new limited-edition Citadelle Vive le Cornichon, a pickle infused gin.
All drinks are served as an ‘Apéro’ with complimenting light bites, available until the beginning of September.
The menu includes:
- Summer G&T - with Citadelle Jardin d’Été, served with whitebait and nduja mayonnaise
- Citadelle Pomegranate Spritz - with Citadelle Jardin D’éte gin with pomegranate syrup, Fever-Tree White Grape & Apricot soda, topped with Champagne served with raspberry sorbet
- Le Pickles Martini - with Citadelle Vive le Cornichon, dry vermouth and pickle juice, served with a Orange and honey chorizo, Padrón pepper
The limited-edition Citadelle Vive le Cornichon gin is available to purchase online at Harvey Nichols at rrp £52.