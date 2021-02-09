Southern Glazer’s to acquire Epic Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, the largest wine and spirits distributor in the United States, has signed a national distribution agreement with Foley Family Wines.

The agreement will give Foley Family Wines benefit from Southern Glazer’s nationwide distribution networks and ecommerce platform.

“This is a new era for Foley Family Wines, following their recent acquisition of Ferrari-Carano, as they look to accelerate growth for their world-class portfolio across the U.S.,” said Wayne E. Chaplin, chief executive of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits.

“Our two family-owned businesses are committed to working together to build on past successes, further develop their great brands, and create a long-term and fruitful partnership well into the future.”

Foley Family Wines was established by Bill Foley in 1996 and has developed a portfolio of wines from California, the Northwest United States and New Zealand.

Concurrent with the distribution agreement, Southern Glazer’s has signed agreements to acquire Epic Wine & Spirits of Santa Rosa, the distribution arm of Foley Family Wines.

“As the Foley Family Wines portfolio of luxury brands continues to grow, it is imperative that we align ourselves with a wholesale partner who has broad route-to-market capability,” said Bill Foley, chief executive of Foley Family Wines and Epic Wines & Spirits.

“This national alignment with Southern Glazer’s will provide Foley Family Wines unmatched access to a customer base that will help catapult Foley Family Wines toward our goal of becoming a top producer of luxury wines.”