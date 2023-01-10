Southern Glazer’s e-commerce platform surpasses US$3bn

Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits has announced that its e-commerce platform, Proof, has passed the $3 billion revenue mark in 2022.

Launched in 2019, SGProof.com is SGWS’ B2B platform and allows its sales team to connect with customers, also enabling restaurants, bars, retail stores and other beverage-focused organisations to search an extensive portfolio of brands and discover new products.

John Wittig, chief commercial officer, Southern Glazer’s, said: “We will continue to invest in industry-leading functionality to equip our sales team and enhance the Proof platform as we aim to strengthen the bond between Southern Glazer’s, our customers and suppliers in 2023 and beyond.”

In 2022, more than 82,000 hospitality customers placed orders on Proof, purchasing more than 61,000 products, resulting in over 17 million cases delivered. Sales consultants were able to generate more than one million proposals through the platform, leading to 70,000 new points of distribution.