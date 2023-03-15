Southern Glazer’s acquires WEBB Banks

Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits has announced its plans to acquire Miami-based WEBB Banks, a distributor of brands including Tito's Handmade Vodka, in the Caribbean, Central and South America, as well as the travel retail and cruise sector.

The acquisition, expected to close on 31 March 2023, expands Southern Glazer’s reach in the Atlantic and travel retail, strengthening its logistical capabilities to deliver products more efficiently to complex markets in the region.

Scott Oppenheimer, Southern Glazer’s president, east region, said: “This acquisition provides another connection point for Southern Glazer’s and our valued suppliers who are looking for expert route-to-market capabilities across the Atlantic Basin.

"WEBB Banks has experienced tremendous growth over the past several years thanks to a collaborative company culture, strong strategic partnerships, and in-depth knowledge of the markets in their region,” Oppenheimer added.

Upon completion of the acquisition, the business will continue to operate during a transition period under the WEBB Banks name and management team, led by CEO Andy Consuegra, COO Jose Castellvi, and CFO Juan Carlos Rodriguez.

The team will report to Oppenheimer, as the existing Southern Glazer’s travel sales and export team and associated portfolio will transition to WEBB Banks, to ensure a complete solution for suppliers focused on the Atlantic Basin.

Consuegra founded WEBB in 2007 and then merged with Banks Channel in 2016 to create WEBB Banks, which operates in 34 markets and has more than 200 distributor partners. Southern Glazer’s travel sales and export division launched in early 2017 and has since grown to serve 25 countries with nearly 70 different distributors, cruise lines and duty-free operator partners.