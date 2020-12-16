Vermouth Day launched to champion the category

Renowned bartender and vermouth producer Giancarlo Mancino has created the world’s first Vermouth Day to celebrate the fortified wine.

The first edition will take place on March 21, which corresponds with the beginning of the spring season.

Mancino said: “To celebrate this product with innate grace, we need a period of the year where everything is flourishing.

“The first flowers blooms, the plants becomes increasingly green and the scents in the air are so many and so diverse that you want to trap them all inside a bottle.

“On Vermouth Day we want to celebrate Vermouth in all its forms, without barriers – vermouths from every country, colour and flavour, each with its own production method.”

The plan is to then celebrate Vermouth Day on an annual basis as the category hopefully goes from strength to strength.

Mancino has officially registered Vermouth Day here and he has also created an Instagram account designed to promote it.

He added: “There’s no Martini cocktail without vermouth. There’s no Negroni without vermouth. And of course, there’s no Vermuttino without Vermouth.

“Today, more than ever, there is a need for union, just as the spices are combined into a bottle of Vermouth.

“Here is the Vermouth Day, a way to celebrate one of the greatest cocktail ingredient of all the time. A whole day in which we can all strengthen our community by raising up a glass of Negroni, a Martini Cocktail or a Highball. Reminding us that a ‘cheers’ is more powerful than anything else.”