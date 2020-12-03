Diageo launches The Balance Challenge to promote responsible drinking

Diageo has launched an Instagram filter that encourages social media users to moderate alcohol consumption by switching to water instead.

The Balance Challenge encourages Instagram users to balance virtual water bottles on various body parts by matching a series of on-screen poses.

They are then encouraged to donate the cost of an alcoholic drink to international charity WaterAid.

Bartenders around the world have taken part in the campaign, which is designed to promote the importance of enjoying alcohol as part of a balanced lifestyle over the festive period.

Chief marketing officer Cristina Diezhandino said: “As people celebrate this festive period, there are some simple tips that can help people to enjoy their drink responsibly.

“Drinking water as a spacer between drinks is one of the simplest ways people can moderate their alcohol intake and our new campaign is a fun and engaging way to bring this to life.

“We are determined to reach more than one billion people with messages of moderation by 2030. This festive season we are raising awareness through some light social media entertainment, the ‘Balance Challenge’, which we hope will remind people of the simple things they can do to enjoy their drink responsibly.

“This campaign will also raise funds for WaterAid who we’ve been passionate supporters of for over a decade, helping to give over 100,000 people access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene.”

Marcus Missen, communications and fundraising director at WaterAid, added: “The money raised will help transform lives around the world. The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted just how important it is that everyone has clean water and soap to help stop the spread of the disease, yet 1 in 10 people have no access to clean water and millions more lack decent toilets and good hygiene.

“Simply by doing your best balancing act and donating the cost of a drink to WaterAid, you can help get these essentials to communities that need them most, improving lives and livelihoods.”

To participate in #TheBalanceChallenge, click on the effects icon in the Instagram app and search for “TheBalanceChallenge”. A “Donate” sticker allows you to donate to WaterAid.

Lauren Mote, global cocktailian at Diageo, is pictured enjoying the challenge. “Bar owners and bartenders around the world want people to enjoy great drinks,” she said. “Helping people make great choices about alcohol is a fundamental part of this.

“The Balance Challenge is a fun way to remind people about the importance of a balanced lifestyle and support a very worthy cause. So, go on, have a go and see how many of the super easy poses you can pull in 10 seconds, tag your friends and donate the cost of your favourite alcoholic drink to WaterAid.”