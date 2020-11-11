Guinness forced to recall alcohol-free beer just two weeks after launch

Diageo has issued a product recall notice for Guinness 0.0 after revealing that a microbiological contamination may have left cans “unsafe to consume”.

Guinness 0.0 was released to great fanfare just two weeks ago. It is the first non-alcoholic beer to be produced by the St. James’s Gate Brewery, following four years of development.

The alcohol-free beer was launched online and in selected UK retailers, including Waitrose and Morrisons, on October 26. A spokesperson said the brand is “working with the supermarkets and other retailers to remove all stock from shelves and communicate this product recall to consumers”.

In a statement on the Guinness website, the brand apologised to customers and said its team "is working hard to investigate and determine the root cause”.

“We are working hard to return Guinness 0.0 to shelves as soon as possible," Guinness added. "Production will only recommence when we are completely satisfied that we have eliminated the root cause of the issue and the product meets the highest standards of quality that we and our Guinness drinkers expect.

“If you have purchased Guinness 0.0, you are able to return the product to your point of purchase for a full refund. Alternatively, contact the Diageo Consumer Careline… to receive a refund voucher before disposing of the product.”

No other Guinness products have been affected by the recall.