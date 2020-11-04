Absolut launches global advertising campaign

Absolut has launched a global ad campaign that celebrates the importance of meaningful connections.

The premium vodka brand’s ‘It’s In Our Spirit’ campaign features TV and digital advertising aiming to engage with Gen Z.

“New research commissioned by Absolut reveals that 70% of Gen Z are craving real life moments and despite being the most technologically connected, they are the loneliest generation ever,” said Marnie Corrigan, brand director at Pernod Ricard UK. “Our new high-impact campaign will inspire consumers to look forward to being together again and celebrate the great things that can happen when we come together in real life.”

The campaign features actress Tessa Thompson and music artist MNEK breaking out of the virtual world to enjoy a moment of togetherness in real life, culminating with the end line: “Can’t wait for together #IRL.”

The UK market is a major focus for the campaign, which aims to reach 80% of 18 to 34-year-olds in the lead up to Christmas.

The campaign follows a period of strong off-trade growth for the vodka category in the UK. Absolut grew off-trade value sales by 43.5% the 12 weeks to September 5, according to Nielsen.

“It’s In Our Spirit” will roll out on Channel 4, ITV and Sky from November 6, with further awareness being driven on YouTube and Spotify.