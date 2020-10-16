International Spirits Challenge 2020 Awards date revealed

16 October, 2020
By Martin Green

The winners of the International Spirits Challenge 2020 Awards will be announced via a live presentation on various social media channels at 8pm GMT on October 28.

The ISC is now in its 25th year, and it is firmly established as the premier event for celebrating outstanding spirits from across the globe.

A number of leading distillers have already won highly coveted gold and double gold medals following an extremely rigorous judging process.

We are now excited to reveal the elite spirits that have been awarded trophies after dazzling our renowned panel of industry experts.

The ISC will also crown a Supreme Champion within that elite category of trophy winners.

There are further trophies for Design & Packaging and Spirits Tourism, plus special recognition awards for Master Blender/Distiller of the Year, Rising Star and Lifetime Achievement.

We will also announce the winners of the Producer of the Year across various regions and spirits, plus Supermarket of the Year and Distiller of the Year awards.

Join us on Wednesday 28th October at 20:00 GMT on all social media platforms for Drinks International and the ISC, and celebrate the achievements of this year’s winners. Also check the hashtag #ISCAwards2020 for ongoing updates on the evening.

