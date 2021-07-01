International Spirits Challenge 2021 Awards Set for July 8

The International Spirits Challenge 2021 will reveal trophy winners and the overall Supreme Champion via an online awards presentation on Thursday, July 8.

The ISC has already handed out a number of gold medals and double golds to some of the world’s leading distillers.

The awards presentation will unveil the very best spirits in each category, including whisky, gin, rum, vodka, tequila, cognac, Armagnac, brandy, baijiu, Shochu, aquavit, premixed drinks and world spirits. We will then crown an overall winner – the 2021 Supreme Champion.

There will be further awards for the leading producers in each category, special recognition trophies, design and packaging, spirits tourism, and much more.

The ISC is now in its 26th year and it is widely regarded as the most prestigious tasting competition in the world. Our expert judges include master distillers, master blenders, elite bartenders, spirits buyers, specialist writers and educators.

They assess each spirit in a rigorous blind tasting process, and medals are only awarded to exceptional spirits. Success at the ISC is therefore regarded as the ultimate stamp of quality. The most outstanding spirits are awarded trophies, which will be revealed on July 8.

Head over to our YouTube channel or check out our social media channels on July 8 to watch the presentation live.