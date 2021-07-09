Foursquare Redoubtable Named Supreme Champion at International Spirits Challenge 2021

A rigorous blind tasting process featuring many of the world’s most renowned spirits experts yielded a total of 36 trophies at this year’s ISC. Trophy winners spanned Scotch whisky, Irish whiskey, gin, Cognac, Armagnac, vodka, rum, shochu, baijiu, liqueurs, tequila, mezcal, aquavit, fruit distillates and premixed drinks.
Foursquare Redoubtable was then selected as the very best spirit from that elite bunch. It features a combination of rums aged in ex-bourbon and first fill ex-Madeira casks, bottled in 2020.
It capped a very strong performance for Foursquare, which also won double gold medals for its 2008 and Sassafras rums. Fourth-generation family member Richard Seale was named Master Distiller of the Year, while the company was also named Rum Producer of the Year.
The full ISC results are available here.
International Spirits Challenge director Justin Smith said: “The ISC is now in its 26th year and it is firmly established as the premier event for honouring outstanding spirits from around the world. Congratulations to all of our medal winners, trophy winners and the Supreme Champion – Foursquare Redoubtable.
“The ISC is renowned for its robust blind tasting process, and only exceptional spirits earn medals, so the winners deserve great credit for impressing our exacting judges. The results highlight the level of skill, innovation and dedication that exists within the global spirits industry, as the overall quality on show at the ISC continues to increase despite challenges posed by the pandemic.
“We received a record number of entries for the ISC in 2021, and we look forward to it growing yet again next year.”
Other highlights include:
- William Grant & Sons was named Distiller of the Year after securing an impressive medal haul across a number of categories, including 34 gold medals and two double golds within Scotch whisky.
- Chivas Brothers scooped two trophies within the Scotch whisky category, for its Royal Salute and Aberlour brands, and was named Scotch Whisky Producer of the Year after also winning three double golds and 47 gold medals.
- Parent company Pernod Ricard also won Gin Producer of the Year after Beefeater and Plymouth won double gold medals.
- Irish Distillers also won Irish Whiskey Producer of the Year after winning a trophy and two double gold medals.
- Sire Spirits, the Cognac producer owned by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, won Cognac Producer of the Year. Bas-Armagnac producer Domaine Tariquet once again took home the Armagnac Producer of the Year award.
- Suntory Spirits won a double gold and 13 gold medals as it was named Japanese Whisky Producer of the Year.
- The American Whiskey Producer of the Year award went to Sazerac, which won 19 gold medals for its portfolio.
- Taiwanese producer Kavalan was named World Whiskies Producer of the Year. Kavalan also won a trophy for Best Visitor Centre in the Spirits Tourism Awards. Australian rum producer Bundaberg won the trophy for Best Distillery Tour.
- Moët Hennessy won Vodka Producer of the Year thanks to the strong performance of its Belvedere brand.
- Cierto Tequila was named Agave Spirits Producer of the Year.
- Norwegian producer Arcus won three trophies, three double golds and four gold medals en route to being named Aquavit Producer of the Year.
- De Kuyper Royal Distillers was named Liqueurs Producer of the Year, with two trophies.
- Yaesen Shuzo won Shochu Producer of the Year after taking home two trophies and a double gold medal.
- San Diego-based Cutwater Spirits won Premixed Drinks Producer of the Year
- There were five trophies for Shochu, making it the joint best performing category alongside Scotch whisky.
- Own-label spirits performed well in the tasting. Aldi was named Supermarket Own Branded Spirits Producer of the Year after securing an impressive medal haul.
- Glenfiddich Grande Couronne was named the Supreme Champion in the Design & Packaging Awards. There were also trophies for Eminente Reserva by Moët Hennessy and Cardenal Mendoza, while Stranger & Stranger won Design Agency of the Year.
- The Rising Star award went to Ciarán Russell from London gin distillery Sipsmith.
- The Lifetime Achievement Award was given to the late Tomas Estes one of the drinks industry's most loved and respected figures, who sadly he passed away on April 25th. The tequila ambassador and co-owner of Ocho Tequila was instrumental in building the reputation of agave spirits around the world, educating countless bartenders. He touched the hearts of many with his humble, honest, inclusive and generous manner, and we are pleased to be able to honour his legacy with this award.