Foursquare Redoubtable Named Supreme Champion at International Spirits Challenge 2021

Foursquare Distillery in Barbados has won the coveted International Spirits Challenge 2021 Supreme Champion award for its Redoubtable 14 Year Old rum.

A rigorous blind tasting process featuring many of the world’s most renowned spirits experts yielded a total of 36 trophies at this year’s ISC. Trophy winners spanned Scotch whisky, Irish whiskey, gin, Cognac, Armagnac, vodka, rum, shochu, baijiu, liqueurs, tequila, mezcal, aquavit, fruit distillates and premixed drinks.

Foursquare Redoubtable was then selected as the very best spirit from that elite bunch. It features a combination of rums aged in ex-bourbon and first fill ex-Madeira casks, bottled in 2020.

It capped a very strong performance for Foursquare, which also won double gold medals for its 2008 and Sassafras rums. Fourth-generation family member Richard Seale was named Master Distiller of the Year, while the company was also named Rum Producer of the Year.

The full ISC results are available here.

International Spirits Challenge director Justin Smith said: “The ISC is now in its 26th year and it is firmly established as the premier event for honouring outstanding spirits from around the world. Congratulations to all of our medal winners, trophy winners and the Supreme Champion – Foursquare Redoubtable.

“The ISC is renowned for its robust blind tasting process, and only exceptional spirits earn medals, so the winners deserve great credit for impressing our exacting judges. The results highlight the level of skill, innovation and dedication that exists within the global spirits industry, as the overall quality on show at the ISC continues to increase despite challenges posed by the pandemic.

“We received a record number of entries for the ISC in 2021, and we look forward to it growing yet again next year.”

Other highlights include: