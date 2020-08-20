Ardbeg announces new distillery manager

Ardbeg has announced that Colin Gordon will take over as distillery manager after incumbent Mickey Heads retires in October.

Heads will continue to serve as chair of the Ardbeg Committee, the worldwide army of Ardbeg fans, but he is leaving his role at the distillery.

Gordon has spent the past eight years at Diageo, where he managed the Lagavulin Distillery and previously served as operations manager at Port Ellen.

He said: “Ardbeg is an iconic name in whisky with an immense reputation. I’m absolutely delighted to be joining an experienced team producing such an exceptional dram.

“Ardbeg has built a reputation for producing amazing whiskies with Mickey Heads at the helm. He is a huge name in the industry and will be a very hard act to follow. It's a privilege to be chosen to take over the reins from him.

“Islay has been our home for five years and to be given the honour of overseeing the running of Ardbeg is very special indeed. I will do my very best to protect and enhance the reputation of the distillery and ensure it keeps producing the world class spirit of Ardbeg.”

Heads added: “I’ve known Colin for a long time and I can’t think of a more worthy successor. He’s joining a brilliant team whom I know will welcome him warmly and make him feel at home. As I continue as chair of the Committee – and indeed, as just one of a legion of Ardbeg fans – I look forward to enjoying the fruits of his labours for years to come.”