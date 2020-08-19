Takamaka prepares for brand redesign

Seychelles rum Takamaka has appointed creative agency Pearlfisher to undergo a full redesign of the brand in preperation for a wider international reach.

The agency is working on new bottle designs and brand assets with the aim of capturing the identity of Takamaka and its origin in the Seychelles as the brand expands its international distribution.

“At Takamaka we’re passionate about bringing the true essence of the Seychelles to life with our rum, showcasing the lifestyle of the islands and the rich flavours and culture we have to offer,” said Richard D’Offay, co-founder of Takamaka rum.

“Working with Pearlfisher will enable us to bring our brand to the forefront of the category, and we can’t wait to offer a taste of the islands to new markets.”

Takamaka has appointed LX, a specialist communications agency for the drinks industry, to handle the international PR campaigns for the on-trade and wider consumer.

Takamaka is a family-owned rum brand from the Seychelles. It was founded by two brothers almost twenty years ago who tracked their family heritage back to the Seychelles.