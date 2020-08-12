Vestal Raspberry & Blackcurrant

Vestal launches flavoured varieties under Halewood

12 August, 2020
By Shay Waterworth

Halewood-owned Vestal vodka has launch its first flavoured varieties including Black Cherry and Raspberry & Blackcurrant.

Macerated in Vestal’s 2015 vintage potato vodka, the two flavours are based on traditional Polish fruit-based vodkas known as ‘Nalewka’. The flavours are free from additives and described as “accessible and easy to mix”.

All Vestal vodkas are made of potatoes from Kaszebe in northern Poland and distilled in small batches, and to make the flavoured variations the vodka is then blended with natural fruit juices.

Halewood believes the growth of the vodka market in the UK will be reflected across independent retailers and the on-trade and given the company’s reputation in flavoured gins with Whitley Neil and JJ Whitley, this success can be replicated in vodka using Vestal.

Vestal gained its reputation in top-end, premium London venues but this move into flavoured varieties represents the brand’s transition to becoming a mainstream player.

Vestal Black Cherry and Vestal Raspberry & Blackcurrant have an RRP £22 for 70cl and carries a 40% ABV.

