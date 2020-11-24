London bar lands pre-batched cocktails deal with Coca-Cola

North London bar Ladies & Gents has created a range of 70s-style cocktails in partnership with Halewood and Coca-Cola.

Disco Cocktails, created with support from Halewood Artisanal Spirits and Coca-Cola, are currently available online and the bar believes they represent ‘significant sales potential’ for the off-trade.

The pouches come in 100ml and 500ml sizes and feature minimal packaging with last orders for Christmas on 21 December.

William Borrell, Ladies & Gents owner, said: “Like many bars these days, we’re constantly pivoting and adapting to survive. With these, we’ve added some sweet moves to our alcohol armoury - and given us a perfect opportunity to open up retail.”

The cocktails in the range include:

Disco Cherry Sour - Vestal Vodka with Doctor Pepper

Disco Pina Colada - Dead Man’s Fingers rum with Sprite

Disco Pornstar Martini - Vestal with Fanta

Disco G&T - Whitley Neil gin with Schweppes tonic

Disco Old Fashioned - American Eagle 4 year old bourbon with Coca Cola