Codorníu appoints new chief executive

Spanish wine producer Codorníu has announced that Sergio Fuster will take over as chief executive in September.

Fuster began his career as a brand manager at Procter & Gamble and worked in Spain, the UK and Switzerland before taking over as marketing manager at United Biscuits in Barcelona.

He then spent 12 years at Danone in Mexico City and New York. Fuster’s most recent role has seen him work his way up to global chief marketing officer at Kellog Company since joining the group’s Chicago office in November 2018.

He will now take over from incumbent Ramón Raventós as chief executive at Raventós Codorníu Group. Raventós will stay at the firm, working as director of business development, and he will retain shares in Codorníu.

Fuster said: “It is an honour to join such an iconic company as Raventós Codorníu, with an enormous potential for development and value creation across its various categories, which include both premium cavas and wines. The company has always been a reference in Spain and has the potential to accelerate even further internationally.”

Raventós added: “It is a pleasure for me to hand on the baton to Sergio Fuster as the leader and top executive of the project. Sergio is a person with vast international experience and leadership skills who will undoubtedly help us to expand our company, add value to our brands and grow.”

Codorníu is the oldest winegrowing company in Spain, with international brands including Raimat, Codorníu, Legaris, Bodegas Bilbaínas, Parxet, Tionio, Abadia de Poblet, Scala Dei, Raventós de Alella, Portal de Montsant and Mont-Ferrant, among others.

It has 15 wineries spread across Spain, Argentina and California, and more than 3,000 hectares under vine.