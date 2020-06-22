BrewDog Distilling Co. launches Distiller's Cut spiced rum

22 June, 2020
By Martin Green

BrewDog Distilling Co. has launched a limited-edition Distiller’s Cut spiced rum under its Five Hundred Cuts range.

The firm’s Five Hundred Cuts botanical rum is blended with a white rum aged for 15 months in Oloroso sherry casks to create the new release.

It is said to offer blood orange peel, Schezuan peppercorn, green cardamom and clove on the palate.

BrewDog has created just 300 cases of the Distiller’s Cut, which is available from its website.

Head distiller Steve Kersley, who worked as a site operations manager at Diageo before taking over as head of BrewDog’s spirits division in 2015, said: ‘I created Distiller’s Cut rum with the main aim of creating something delicious. We’re always trying out new blends, and this one really hit the spot.

“Using our Five Hundred Cuts botanical rum as the base and dialling up the flavour using the sherry cask aged rum, which is pretty unusual, gives it loads of layers and is delicious in a Dark & Stormy, packing loads of citrus, blood orange notes, which cut through the ginger.”

The Five Hundred Cuts range of botanical rums takes inspiration from the life of Elizabeth Blackwell, a trail-blazing 18th century illustrator of medicinal plants. BrewDog dubbed her “the original spice girl”.

