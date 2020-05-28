BCB replaces October show with virtual edition

Plans for Bar Convent Berlin 2020 have been rearranged due to the covid-19 pandemic with a virtual replacement a likely solution for the trade show this autumn.

BCB was due to take place 12-14 October at the Exhibition Centre Berlin but organisers are now in the process of setting up a combination of live and digital events to offer its visitors an alternative.

"We are aware of our responsibility, as a trade fair that unites many thousands of people in one place, but also as part of a globally networked bar scene. A bar scene that is possibly facing its greatest challenge ever," said BCB director Petra Lassahn. "So we will be offering an alternative event format in the autumn. If our exhibitors and visitors can't come to us, then we will go to them.

"Precisely because the industry worldwide is suffering from the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, we need to ‘meet’ to gain strength and learn from each other and to exchange ideas in a safe and innovative environment.”

The BCB team will provide timely information on further plans for 2020. In 2021, BCB is planned to take place as normal at the Berlin Exhibition Grounds with its new City Life Spirits concept, which was originally planned for this year.