Shaping the future of liquid culture, one sip at a time

Known for its dynamic and inclusive environment, BCB Brooklyn invites over 5,000 bar and beverage professionals to immerse themselves in a world of premium craft spirits and networking opportunities.
This premier event offers visitors a unique chance to explore the latest trends, techniques, and products within the bar and beverage industry. With a lineup of 55+ expertly curated demonstrations, keynote addresses, and panel discussions, participants can gain valuable insights and elevate their professional skills. These sessions are hosted by over 130 leading industry experts who bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table, ensuring that each visitor leaves with actionable strategies and fresh inspiration.
At the heart of BCB Brooklyn lies its carefully curated exhibition, featuring over 200 premium craft spirits brands and mixers. This provides a platform for visitors to discover and sample innovative products, fostering connections between brands and professionals. Visitors can expect an authentic and international experience, with participants coming from 55 countries and 46 U.S. states, making it a truly global event.
Positioned as a leader in the industry, BCB Brooklyn strives to create a collaborative atmosphere where bartenders, mixologists, bar owners, distributors, and beverage producers can gather to share best practices and generate business opportunities. The event is more than just a trade show; it is a celebration of liquid culture and its evolving future.
Positioned as a leader in the industry, BCB Brooklyn strives to create a collaborative atmosphere where bartenders, mixologists, bar owners, distributors, and beverage producers can gather to share best practices and generate business opportunities. The event is more than just a trade show; it is a celebration of liquid culture and its evolving future.
