Becky Paskin and OurWhisky announced as Education Partner for BCB

Partnering with Bar Convent Berlin (BCB), Our Whisky, the non-profit organisation founded by Becky Paskin, will curate the education programme at this year’s Whisk(e)y Embassy.

This year’s show will have an increased focus on whisk(e)y, as the spirit will have its own highlight area, where a programme on whisk(e)y topics will take place over all three days of the trade fair.

In addition to its own bar, which will be managed by the Collab Bar team from Hamburg, there will also be a separate education area to educate visitors on all aspects of the spirit.

Paskin told BCB: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to play an active part in BCB and to be able to use this great platform to draw attention to our organisation and to the subject of whisky. We hope to welcome all BCB visitors to our Education Area to enhance their education and experience of this wonderful spirit and ignite their love of whisky.”

The programme for the Education Area at BCB is yet to be announced, but visitors can expect seminars that will cover a range of whisky topics, from Whisky 101 to cocktail masterclasses and how to create the perfect whisky menu.