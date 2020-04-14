Bar Convent Brooklyn postponed until August

The trade show will be held at Brooklyn Expo Center and BCB will offer complimentary tickets for all members of the hospitality community to attend.
BCB will also provide online resources leading up to the show and information throughout the event that addresses the direct and essential needs of the industry.
“By August, we hope to have emerged as an industry together,” said Paula November, BCB event vice president. “Until then, BCB will be launching an online industry resource platform and initiative on its website called ‘We Are in This Together.’
“Bartenders are calling for immediate, strategic and practical support. This platform will have resources to actively assist the bar and beverage community.”
BCB is launching the following initiatives:
- Posting industry jobs online and providing a physical space to network and explore job opportunities at the show.
- Working with a New York law firm focused on the legal and licensing needs of the hospitality industry to provide educational content online on how to operate during these uncertain times.
- Providing a comprehensive list of relief organisations that offer practical and financial support. BCB will continue to highlight industry campaigns and initiatives that are providing support and funds to bartenders.
- Publishing a series of virtual industry seminars on BCB’s website prior to the show.