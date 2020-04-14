Bar Convent Brooklyn postponed until August

Bar Convent Brooklyn 2020 has been postponed to August 11-12 due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trade show will be held at Brooklyn Expo Center and BCB will offer complimentary tickets for all members of the hospitality community to attend.

BCB will also provide online resources leading up to the show and information throughout the event that addresses the direct and essential needs of the industry.

“By August, we hope to have emerged as an industry together,” said Paula November, BCB event vice president. “Until then, BCB will be launching an online industry resource platform and initiative on its website called ‘We Are in This Together.’

“Bartenders are calling for immediate, strategic and practical support. This platform will have resources to actively assist the bar and beverage community.”

BCB is launching the following initiatives: